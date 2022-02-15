‘No jab, no market ‘enforced in Gizo

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

‘NO jab no market’ will come into force today as Gizo Market Management takes extra measures to stop COVID-19 from further transmission.

Yesterday, the rule was put into trial following approval from Western Provincial executive.

The new regulations will also prohibit unvaccinated customers to enter the market.

This measure is expected to hit hard on market vendors who are not vaccinated to source income in an effort to support their living.

Vendors selling their products at Gizo Market yesterday.

However, in a statement Gizo Town Council states, the increasing number of positive cases in Gizo is putting the general public at risk, as such the regulation is to safeguard people’s lives.

“Gizo market is a bustling venue for vendors and customers. It is very good that there is a lively venue for local economy to strive and at the same time feeding the people in the province.

“Now that Western Province is threatened by COVID-19 community transmission, we must also apply our part to avoid the virus from causing further harm to our society.

“Gizo Town Council (GTC) therefore enforce the following measures; only those who are fully vaccinated will sell and buy at the markets, vendors and customers must bring their vaccination cards and show them to our officers before entering the market,” the statement said.

In the meantime, GTC is looking forward to work closely with vendors and customers on how best to implement the regulation.