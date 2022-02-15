No jab, no swab, no return: Wickham

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

PEOPLE from Western Province who are currently stranded in Honiara must satisfy all travelling measures before boarding ships to return home.

Provincial Secretary, who is also the Chairperson of Western Provincial Disaster Committee Operation (WPDOC), Jeffrey Wickham, made the reminder.

Wickham said those concerned must get vaccinated and swabs prior to boarding the ships.

“In as far as our stranded westerners are concerned we hope to finally get them home as soon as all health requirements are attended to. But this message must be clear; no vaccination, no swab, no return,” he said.

Wickham said cargo boats will travel to Western Province starting this week to deliver cargoes and fuel as these essential needs have decreased in stock.

He explained that the ships have obtained exemption permits from Honiara authorities, meaning they must fulfill COVID-19 health rules before travelling.

Wickham said his committee with the help of Western Provincial government will scrutinize the validity of permits before allowing ships to travel to Western Province.

He adds that the validity of permits will determine offloading of cargoes – meaning ship without proper documentation will be sent back to Honiara.

Wickham said his committee has identified safe protocols of offloading cargoes when the ships reached ports within Western Province.