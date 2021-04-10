New initiative for inmates

A Mental Health Service Agreement was signed between the Correctional Service of Solomon Islands and the National Mental Division (NMD) of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

According to Dr Paul Orotaloa the CSSI medical clinic and the Ministry of Health and Medical Services has agreed to broaden the MOU beyond the inmates with mental illness or mental disorder.

He said the MOU now includes a section on mental patients in the Rove Central Correctional Centre (RCCC) who are brought to a health facility and a section on the management of public safety issues in health facilities.

“The MOU sets out the principles to guide how staff from RCCC Health clinic and Ministry of Health and Medical Services will work together when responding to and delivering care and treatment to inmates accessing these services”. Dr. Orotaloa said.

He said it provides a framework that focusses on interagency and collaboration cooperation to deliver care to inmate’s with mental illness in a safe environment.

The MOU promotes a flexible, solution focused approach to decision-making to provide for the wellbeing and safety of the inmates and the safety of staff involved in their care.​

Meanwhile Commissioner Manelusi acknowledge the ministry of Health and Medical Services for supporting and building relationship with CSSI and also thank the CSSI Clinic in charge Mr. Hansford Afia for coordinating and facilitated this ceremony successfully.

—CSSI Press