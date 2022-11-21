National Womens Dialogue ends

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

A week-long National Women’s Dialogue ended on Friday 18th November 2022, with the event’s outcome to be submitted to the Government.

Attended by senior women, young women and girls, more than 50 recommendations came out of the dialogue.

The meeting focused on building strong movements to ensure that the women’s movement continues to grow, especially by having young women and girls involved and given the space to take on this work.

During the closing Vice President for Solomon Islands National Council of Women (SINCW) Christina Sogavare it has been a powerful week-long of learning for all participants.

“Your voices have been heard and are going to be heard and will be amplified especially through the recommendations,” Sogavare said.

“All the recommendations have been noted and the six conveners (the Young Women Parliamentary Group, Women’s Right Action Movement, Young Women Christian Association, West Are’Are Rokotanikeni Association and the Solomon Islands National Council of Women) will make sure that your voice will be heard,” she added.

Minister for Women Youth Children and Family Affairs (MWYCFA) Freda Tuki Rotutafi Rangirei in her opening remarks said:

“I want to thank the current conveners for taking on this role in bringing both young and senior women and girls together to dialogue or ‘tok stori’ as this will help in increasing their understanding of the different issues that affect them.

“Also recognising that these issues it can be discussed with the government through my Ministry, if need be can be brought up and addressed at the national level.”