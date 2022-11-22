FORM 3 EXAMS TODAY

Advertise with Islandsun

BY NED GAGAHE

Form three students nationwide will begin their national examinations today,22nd November 2022.

Several schools confirmed to Island Sun yesterday that they are prepped and ready to roll out their form-three exams today.

The exam starts this morning and will go on for the whole week; the first paper will be English.

Form-five had kicked off their exams yesterday.

Speaking to Island Sun yesterday, a teacher from St Nicholas School said, “yes our form three class will now sit for the exam, our students are well prepared and looking forward to sit for the exam tomorrow.”

Another teacher from Anon Atomea Secondary School in Maluu, North Malaita, MSilina Suiga also confirmed that form five have already started their exams.

“We have also received our exams for form-three. We are looking forward for tomorrow [today, Tuesday, Nov 22]. Form-five exams also continues tomorrow,” Suiga said.

According to the revised time table released by the Permanent Secretary Dr Franko Rodie to Island Sun, form-three Mathematic will be tomorrow [Wednesday, Nov 23], followed by Science on Thursdayand the final paper on Friday.

The form-five exams will conclude on Wednesday, November 30.