Mua: give the ocean equal recognition

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

MINISTER for Ministry of Forestry and Research Dickson Panakitasi Mua has called for equal recognition and giving greater prominence to the ocean.

He was speaking at COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, where he led the Government delegation.

“Climate change is inextricably linked to ocean change and the increasing risks presented by it, threatens the health and value of our ocean, our economic prosperity, identity, and livelihoods,” Mua said.

“I therefore urge that ocean be given equal recognition and greater prominence in the UNFCCC. For us, climate change is ocean change,” he added.

“Let us not forget that beyond these walls, millions throughout the world, including our own children we left at home, are eagerly waiting for a positive outcome from Sharm El-Sheikh.

“Let us put our differences aside and ensure that COP27 is truly where all implementation of the Paris Agreement begins.”

Mua said developed countries need to fulfil their promise and deliver on the 100-billion-dollar goal without any further delay.

“We need clarity on how and when the doubling of adaptation finance by 2025 as agreed at Glasgow will be delivered.

“The Green Climate Fund, Adaptation Fund and Global Environment Facility can only be relevant to Solomon Islands if they further simplify access, procedures and deliver grant-based financing for adaptation that is, fit for purpose and impactful right down to Indigenous Peoples, who have proven to be the most effective guardians of nature and ocean,” Mua said.