SCHOOL ASKS FOR MORE

Siota PSS appeals for new dormitory for girls and a new science lab

BY NED GAGAHE

Siota Provincial Secondary School, one of the oldest secondary schools in the country has expressed the desire for a new dormitory for girls and new science laboratory for the school.

School Principal Mr. John Gomi made the request during the handover of new two-storey boys dormitory and ablution block last week funded by the governments of Australia and New Zealand through the Education Sector Support Programme (ESSP) in partnership with the Solomon Islands Government through the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development (MEHRD).

Mr. Gomi told delegates attending the handover ceremony on March 20 which include Australia High Commissioner to Solomon Islands Rod Hilton, New Zealand High Commission Political and Economic Advisor Nelson Kere, MEHRD Deputy Secretary Cooperate Services Coldrine Kolae and Caretaker Premier of Central Islands Province Polycap Galaigu.

Siota PSS took delivery of new boys’ dormitory and an ablution block. The facilities are equipped with modern amenities that will accommodate 118 male students from form 1 to form 6, providing a safe, secure, and clean environment aimed at positively influencing the local community and creates a space for growth and development.

“I’m sure there is no harm to request another dormitory of similar plan for the girls. It is my request for you our guests today as the source of such building to be given another chance to the girls, very similar opportunity and mind set given to other schools. In other words, I have the honors to ask you now to assist the school again for another dormitory for our girls especially when considering gender equality or gender balance.

“Not only that, As the Science graduate, Siota PSS has no science laboratory and so I was not so useful here. We also need a science lab here as this is the premier school of the Central province for effective science learning. I don’t see any reason for Siota PSS to be forgotten compared to other small Community High schools already equipped with Science Lab funded or donated by the Ministry.” Mr Gomi said.

Meanwhile, this new education infrastructure is part of ESSP’s broader efforts to improve access to quality education across all provinces in the Solomon Islands.

This significant investment demonstrates Solomon Islands, Australia, and New Zealand’s commitment to providing quality education infrastructure for all children in Solomon Islands.

The boys dormitory and ablution block advances educational opportunities, fosters growth, and contributes to the overall development of Siota Provincial Secondary School and its surrounding areas.

ESSP provides the strategic direction and implementation arrangements for the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT), and the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) combined investment to support the Solomon Islands Government to implement its Education Strategic Framework (ESF) 2016-2030 and the National Education Action Plan.