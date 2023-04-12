MPGIS to increase funding allocations to provinces

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

THE Ministry of Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening will revise the existing funding allocations to respective provinces.

An unconfirmed report states that the ministry will make 15 percent raised to existing funding allocation which respective provinces received from the national government.

It was stated that the move was made following discussion and recommendations during the recent Premiers’workshop held at Gizo last week.

Speaking to Island Sun, the Premier of Isabel Province, Rhoda Sikalabu said she welcomed the proposed review.

She told Island Sun that the proposal will give more leverage to provincial governments to deliver other much-needed services that provinces unabled to deliver due to lack of financial resources.

“I for one welcome this proposal as provinces have contributed very much to the economy of this country but continue to receive a very small portion of the benefits.

“In addition to that, provinces have been struggling to deliver their policies but fail at times due to shortage of funds,” Rhoda said.

He said Isabel province will be the next province that will hugely contribute to the country’s economy from the nickel resources that the central government is pushing to mine.

Rhoda said Isabel Province so as the owner of the resource should be treated fairly when comes to benefit sharing and other benefits.