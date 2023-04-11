Electoral Commission to boost its communication and public awareness

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

SOLOMON Islands Electoral Commission (SIEC) has invested in communication and public awareness ahead of the elections in April 2024.

SIEC Chief Electoral Officer, Jasper Highwood Anisi confirmed this to media last Thursday.

Anisi said to inform and keep the public informed on these major operations, huge efforts have also been invested into developing communication public campaigns and face to face awareness programmes.

“Voter Registration materials are being produced and will be printed for distribution and to commence the voter awareness campaign prior to the voter registration update.

“Voter awareness and communication launch will be organised soon and media would once again call to be part of the launch,” he said.

Anisi said during this program, they will provide more details on some of t eh pending issues as well as confirmation on some unknown procedures at the moment.

“Things would be clearer,” he added.

Furthermore, Anisi said recruitment of civic and voter registration team is being worked on to begin constituency voter awareness programmes in the constituencies in May-June.

He said registration messages to focus more on their target audience, new registrants, 17 years old, and those who want to update their voter details.

“We will be exhausting all media available to us to give out information including public outreach programmes.

“We will be doing community visit, schools visits and engagement with key stakeholders, media, women, youths and people with disabilities,” he said.

Anisi said at the moment, SIEO has the following communication platforms that will be utilized- Facebook page, Twitter and YouTube Channel, and website.

“We will also use some web apps that will enable voters to check their registration details and as well as follow live on elections results.

“All these platforms will be updated through our Office Facebook page and we encourage all media to follow us to check for more updates,” he said.

Moreover, Anisi said they will be using radio and SMS blasts Talkback shows and live-streamed updates on social media.