MPG onto relocation of Auki bonito market

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

Malaita provincial government is working on relocating Auki’s bonito market from the old area back to the Auki main market.

Deputy Provincial Secretary, Mr David Filia Tuita said about two years ago the bonito market was removed from the Auki main market due to an upgrade being carried out on the designated area for the business.

Tuita said this was to make sure the business is carried out in a clean and hygienic environment.

He said the facility has been ready since, but bonito vendors are still using the old Auki market area.

Tuita said his office understands that there are advantages like vendors are not paying fee for doing business at the current site, but that is not the matter.

He said MPG is concerned with all services provided in Auki town to be at the right and designated places for the operation of the provincial town.

Tuita said business activities such as the bonito market must be at the right place.

He said Auki bonito market is ready and they are working with vendors and owners of the current site for the relocation of the bonito market back to Auki main market.