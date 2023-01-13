MPCW looks forward to working together with MPG

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

MALAITA Provincial Council of Women (MPCW) is looking forward to strengthening its partnership with Malaita’s government and other partners this year.

President Martha Rurai told SunAuki yesterday that a close partnership with stakeholders is paramount to boosting their work on women’s issues.

She said MPCW as known was a local organisation supporting Malaita provincial government with its women’s policies.

Rurai said MPG supports MPCW with its programmes on 16 days activism and others that advocate and promote women issues in the province.

She said MPCW is eager to work closely with the Women Development Desk (WDD) officer under MPG to establish a recognised connection between them.

Rurai said through the link the two stakeholders can work stronger to deliver services through programmes to people especially women in the province.

She said MPCW only implements its plans and activities through support from donor partners.

She said another important area provincial government should look closely on is to increase allocation for women in its new budget for 2023.

“Being a non-profitable local organization, they need partnership with other stakeholders and work to address issues of gender Based Violence in the communities,” Rurai said.

On that note, she called on women in the province to uplift and support each other in all challenges face and continue and face them again this year.