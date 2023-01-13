MPCW  to kick off programmes for 2023

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

MALAITA Provincial Council of Women (MPCW) is set to kick start its programmes for 2023.

President Martha Rurai said yesterday this includes ongoing projects as well as new ones which centre on Gender Based Violence (GBV).

“This year, we are heading for GBV and human trafficking project that will be funded by International Organisation for Migration (IOM) for selected communities in the province.

“It will be a six months project and communities to work with are Waisisi, Kware and Rufoki. These communities were selected based on experienced they encountered on the issue,” she said.

Rurai said the projects include counselling for victims of GBV and trafficking, followed by trainings for communities.

She said people to carry out counselling and trainings are specialists provided by IOM. IOM is one of the UN agencies supporting civil society groups and organisations on areas of migration and trafficking.

Rurai said still under the project, IOM will liaise through National Council of Women on infrastructure set-ups like counselling space and accommodation for Malaita province.

The president adds that this year, Oxfam through MPCW will resume work with 10 communities they worked with in five wards in the province on Safe Family project.

She said the project focused mainly on GBV and communities they have been working with were two each from wards one, two, three, 28 and 29 in the province.

Rurai however said that based on their findings last year, they will be adjusting communities they worked with based on their participation in the project.

She said they will look only at communities are willing to take on the project.

Moreover, Rurai said the UNDP Women Outstanding program will also happen this year.

She said the program will be funded by UNDP where programmes will support women within wards affiliate to MPCW in the province.

Rurai said under the programme, they will liaise with women in the communities and work on areas they will come-up with to be supported.

She said the support will be to try and address issues face by women in the communities.

Rurai said the program supposed to begin last year and trainings, but not eventuated and they hope for this year as per its rescheduling.