‘MORE THAN A FRIEND’

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

Australia hands over community projects in Malaita, MOU signed for Maluu market

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

Australia’s high commission this week has been busy handing over completed community projects in Malaita province and signing a memorandum of understanding for the $15million Maluu market project.

A new clinic was handed over to the Oneoneabu communities in Central Kwara’ae on Monday.

Also on the same day, Australian high commissioner Rod Hilton handed over a completed footpath and an improved access water source to Kunu community in Auki, a project implemented by the CAUSE Project.

To cap it off, HE Hilton and Malaita premier Martin Fini signed a MOU to allow work on the Maluu market project to begin, with constructions expected to start in October this year.

Kunu community, which hosts more than 1,600 members, can now access clean water easily and safely after Monday’s handover of a 208-metre footpath, a foot-bridge and an improved-access water source.

The two projects were funded by the Australian government and World Bank under the CAUSE project in the country through the Papua New Guinea and Pacific Islands Umbrella Facility (PPIUF) Multi-Donor Trust Fund.

Speaking during handover, landowner of Kunu customary land, Mr Jonathan Mali’i thanked the CAUSE project, Australia and World Bank for funding the projects.

He said Kunu is just on the outskirt of Auki town, but lacked basic services like water and electricity.

Mali’i said in 1990s, the landowner brought a logging operation into the area with the aim to turn the customary land into ‘commercial pivot’ to Auki town.

He said after, people started to buying land from the owners and now Kunu has turned into one of the biggest residential areas in Auki.

He thanked the Australian government and World Bank for the improvement of the water source and footpath which will help residents access water easier and safer.

Hilton thanked Mali’i on behalf of customary landowners of Kunu for cooperation with CAUSE project.

He said the projects, footpath and improved-access water source will play a crucial role in addressing some of the challenges faced within the suburb community.

Hilton said Australia continues to engage in similar projects and other community improvement projects in Malaita province and the country as part of their relationship with Solomon Islands.