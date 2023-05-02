German sailor retrieves one of her iPads

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

ONE of the iPads which were stolen onboard a sailing boat owned by a German sailor has been retrieved by police.

Police handed over the iPads yesterday to Hilde Larsen yesterday at Gizo Hotel.

According to a report, an unknown man handed the iPAD to police last week following calls police made to communities.

The report says efforts made by Nusabaruku and Fishing Village communities enabled police to get the item.

Report states that Police have identified one suspect and are in the process of making an arrest.

The report states that another IPAD is yet to be located and Gizo Police is still working closely with communities with some leads.

Island Sun understands that Larsen lost two iPADs when a burglar entered her boat in the early hours earlier last month.

Larsen shared with this paper her horror that morning when she woke up to see a burglar trying to board her boat.

The news of the stolen item was soon spread on social media attracting Gizo residents to express frustration and anger towards such a bad attitude.