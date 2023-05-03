MOU for Malu’u market project sealed

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUSTRALIAN High Commissioner to Solomon Islands, His Excellency Rod Hilton and Premier of Malaita province Martin Fini signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to begin work on the Malu’u market project.

The MOU was signed on Monday this week in Auki witnessed by members of Malaita provincial government (MPG) and its administration staffs and HE Hilton’s delegation.

The project will be funded by the Australian government. The design for the market facility is in progress and construction will begin in October 2023.

The total fund for the market project is SBD15 million, aimed to stimulate and boost the local economy and create local jobs for rural populace of Malaita’s northern region.

The project was initially proposed to be placed in front of Malu’u Are Health Centre. The proposal was however reassessed due to the expansion of the health facility.

After dialogue between responsible stakeholders, the project was agreed to be relocated to an area in front of Malu’u.

The completion of the project will enable communities within the northern region of Malaita to engage in economic activities that will benefit them. The project is among six other similar projects that will be funded by the Australian government across the country under the coordination of Solomon Islands Infrastructure Program (SIIP).