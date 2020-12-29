MMGB’s membership grows

BY SAMIE WAIKORI
AUKI
MAI-MAASINA Green Belt’s (MMGB) endeavour to save biodiversity in the southern region of Malaita province is gaining momentum.
An executive member of MMGB, Mr Flex Naitoro said at the moment the organisation has up to 28 conservation group members.
Recently, the organisation welcomed Nasi and Ohena Tribal Land conservations as new members.
Secretary of MMGB, Mr Andrew Taraha in a post congratulated Nasi tribal land conservation in ward 25 of West Are Are in Malaita province for the initiative and becoming a member of MMGB.
“Thank you so much for becoming a member of this body (MMGB) as we strive to protect the remaining forest on Malaita,” he said.
Naitoro told this paper yesterday that MMGB continues to receive new members and the organisation appreciates members’ interests of cooperation to conserve the biodiversity on the island of Malaita.
He said MMGB’s members are from both east and west Are Are and east and east Kwaio.
Naitoro said MMGB is thankful that people/resource owners are starting to see the importance of animals and plants and the imperative need to collaborate and care for them.
He reiterated that it’s a boost for the conservation initiative in Malaita province and MMGB is willing to work with interested groups in the province on this conservation initiative.