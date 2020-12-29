NHA expects plans by early 2021

Advertise with Islandsun

Advertisements

BY PETER ZOLEVEKE II

THE government’s Pacific Games 2023 responsible National Hosting Authority (NHA) is expecting all national sports federations to provide their guidelines by the first quarter of 2021.

These guidelines or plans are in particularly for sports federation to be entitled to receive funding support from the national government for athlete’s development under the National Sport Council (NSC) and the National Olympic Committee of Solomon Islands (NOCSI).

NHA Executive Director Christian Nieng told SunSPORTS that NHA is responsible in assisting these sporting entities to prepare Team Solomon before the games that will be hosted here in 2023

“To be able to do that NHA is setting up the High Performance (HP) center to sharpen athlete’s skills getting them prepared for competition. Under NHA policy we are not to work directly with federations, but will support NOCSI and NSC prepare athletes,” Mr. Nieng explained.

Advertisements

He adds that NHA relies on NSC and NOCSI to set up strategies for winning developments, a timeframe from 2021 to 2023 – governed under the two organization’s clear policies before eligible for the level of support in line with NHA HP policy program.

“NHA supposed to pay a one-off support until NSC and NOCSI establish their clear plans for support,” he added.

Therefore, any support given by NHA to Federations is on the recommendations of either NOCSI or NSC.

Meanwhile, the government’s Solomon Islands National Institution of Sports (SINIS) currently in its construction phase at the former Telekom recreational area.

Share this: Tweet







WhatsApp

Print

