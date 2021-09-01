Ministry yet to release full report of lockdown

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE Ministry of Health and Medical Services is yet to release its outcome response effort for the 36-hour trail lock-down for COVID-19 response inside Honiara Emergency Zones.

“The Ministry will have a more detailed outcome of the 36 hour trail lock-down after finishing our de-brief of each particular area,” Incident Controller Dr Nemia Bainivalu said.

“We will provide you with the more detailed outcome after our meeting in the next few days,” he added.

Meanwhile, in a media briefing yesterday he highlighted few outcomes in terms of communication and logistics challenges faced inside the 36-hour lock-down period.