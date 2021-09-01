32 arrests during lockdown

Advertise with Islandsun

Spread the love









BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

A total of 32 arrests were made during the lockdown.

Assistant Commissioner National Capital and Crime Prevention as well the RSIPF COVID-19 Police Operation Commander Simpson Pogeava confirmed this yesterday during the joint press conference.

Pogeava said 30 of the people arrested breached the restriction of movement while two others were arrested for brewing kwaso.

Pogeava said it is surprising to see people involved in unlawful activities like brewing of kwaso during the lockdown.

He said out of the total arrested one is a female.

He also said the 30 people were expected to appear in court yesterday while the two juveniles were released, their cases to be dealt with later today.

Pogeava also commended police officers for tirelessly carrying out their duties during the 36-hour lockdown as police officers were working 12hours and others more in dealing with the cases.

He said police are always there to support the leading agencies providing security and to make sure the regulations are complied with.

“Despite the arrests, I must commend members of the public; especially those in the emergency zone for their assistance in making the police operation a successful one. On behalf of all the officers who took part in the lockdown operation, I wish to thank you for all the positive feedback received on the work by RSIPF officers during the operation,” Pogeava added.