Minister Lanelle stresses professional development for educators as vital

BY INDY MAEALASIA

Caretaker Minister of Education and Human Resources Development has emphasised that investing in professional development of educators to deal with children with visual impairment is vital to build an inclusive education system.

Lanelle Tanangada said this while addressing educators during a one-day inclusive education workshop held yesterday at Rock Haven Inn.

She told educators they must be equipped to deal with students who are with special needs.

“As educators, we must be ready to teach children with varying abilities including children who are blind, deaf or unable to walk properly.

“As teachers, you must be ready to accommodate children and learn teaching strategies for different students.”

Fortunately, the country had taken a significant step last year when it ratified the convention on the rights of persons with disabilities.

Under the convention, the country is obligated to promote, protect and ensure people with disabilities enjoy equal human rights and fundamental freedoms that normal people enjoy.

Reflecting on this milestone, Tanangada stressed that it is about time to “put these principles in action” to set the pace towards implementing an inclusive education system.

Being the first-of-its-kind workshop, Tanangada hoped educators will walk away with suitable teaching strategies on how to deal with students with visual impairment in any normal classroom setting.

She added that the workshop is also beneficial as the country generally lack specialised educators to teach children with special needs.

Additionally, Tanangada said the ministry is aware that in order to also achieve inclusive education relies on accessible infrastructure.

“As we plan for the coming years, let us prioritize infrastructure that facilitate the participation of students and staff and by making our learning environment accessible, safe, learning friendly and gender responsive we are committed to leaving no one behind.”

The workshop was organised by the Pacific Disability Forum and the Blind Visual Impairment Association Solomon Islands (BVIPSI).