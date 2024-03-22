17-yo male in custody over death of man at Kukum Heights

BY ROMINAH FAKA

A 17-year-old male is in police custody following the death of a 37-year-old man at the Kukum Heights last week.

Police commissioner Mostyn Mangau told a press conference yesterday that the deceased had dropped off a taxi and was making his way towards his residence.

Along the way he approached a group of male youths sitting beside the road and asked for a cigarette, Mangau said.

He then left the youths and continued towards his house.

The suspect, who was reportedly under the influence of liquor, followed the victim and assaulted him at the back of his head, causing the victim to fall to the ground unconscious, Mangau said.

The youths went over and separated the suspect from the victim.

The brother of the victim who was at the scene and two other boys rushed the victim to the hospital for attention, however he was pronounced dead at the National Referral Hospital, Mangau said.

Mangau conveyed his condolences to the family of the deceased and urged public to assist police with information relating to the incident.