MHMS to revisit agreements with PWDSI

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) is looking at revisiting a number of communiques and agreements to progress their effort towards a common direction with PWDSI.

This was mentioned by Elsie Taloafiri from the CBR division, MHMS.

Ms Taloafiri said the approach of collaboration between the Ministry and People with Disability Solomon Island (PWDSI) has been cemented in a number of communiques and agreements.

“It would be appropriate for us to revisit those collaborative agreements and progress our efforts towards common direction with agendas stipulated in those agreements in embracing disability inclusive development collaboration,” she said.

Taloafiri on the same note reiterated their commitment towards disability inclusive development and the division within the Ministry that is responsible for disability is anticipated to follow up in collaboration with Ministry of Health and Medical Service Partnership Coordination Desk and People With Disability Solomon Islands to start the discussions and finalise the Memorandum of Understanding for the Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) Executive to sign with People with Disability Solomon Islands (PWDSI) Executive Board.