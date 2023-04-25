MHMS call on parents and guardians to support cervical cancer prevention

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

MINISTRY of Health and Medical Services is strongly calling on parents and guardians to support cervical cancer prevention by allowing girls age from nine – 14 years old to get the Human Papilloma Virus vaccines.

Deputy Secretary Health Improvement, Ministry of Health and Medical Services Dr Nemia Bainivalu made this call on behalf of the health ministry in a recent media conference.

“The health Ministry is calling and encouraging parents and guardians to support cervical cancer prevention by allowing girls age 9 – 14 years old to get the HPV vaccine,” Bainivalu said.

He said MHSM continues to roll out the HPV vaccines for girls at health centres. The vaccine roll out is also happening in most schools around the country.

Bainivalu said “all frills aged 9 to 14 years should receive the HPV vaccine as it protects girls and women from most cervical cancer.”

He said HPV is safe, effective and does not affect girl’s ablity to have children in the future.

“It is free and accessible at health centres by trained professionals (vaccinators) who are also trained to deliver it in schools,” Bainivalu said.