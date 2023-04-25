Trial on Nehemiah’s case to continue next month

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

A man faced with false pretence charges will continue trial next month on May 8.

This is for prosecution to cross-examine the defendant on the allegations against him.

Martin Pola Nehemiah was charged for three counts of false pretence in relation to the alleged incident that occurred on February 5, 2019.

The allegation said the accused met with the owner of the shop and introduce himself as the president of the Accelerate Christian Education Schools of Solomon Islands.

Upon their discussion the shop owner at Smart Technology convinced and agreed for the accused to collect the items discussed and will be re-paid when the school grants are ready.

Later on, February 28, 2019 around 10am the accused came and collected one mobile phone at a cost of $2, 250 as according to the agreement and walked out with a proforma invoice, again on March 15, 2019 he collected one notebook laptop14 inches and 1X 8c honour brand mobile, later on March 28 2019, he again went to the Smart technology shop and collected two Redmi mobile handsets.

The total cost of all items collected is $12, 150.00, couple of months later the shop owner made several attempts to call the accused to settle his credits but was unsuccessful.

The shop owner gave him enough time but till March 2021 the accused never turned up to settle his credits and the matter was reported to the police in which the accuse Nehemiah was arrested and charged.

John Palmer Teula of the Police Prosecution Department appeared for prosecution.