Marking of national exams underway

BY NED GAGAHE

Marking of examination papers for forms three, five and six is ongoing, says National Education Assessment Division (NEAD).

Speaking to this paper yesterday an official in NEAD said marking will continue next week as well.

It is unclear when marking is expected to complete and 2023 school placement results available for public.

When asked how soon the results will come out the official said “not yet”.

She said “at the moment marking is still continuing and will depend on the progress of marking”.

The official said that they will give an update tomorrow, Friday Jan 13.

She said hopefully the results will be available before the 2023 academic begins in January 2023.

Parents over the recent week have eagerly anticipated the results before the academic year begins.

Most parents and fee payers said that they need to know the results to allow them to plan ahead and sort out school related issues such as travelling, school fees, stationeries and other important things before school starts.

Meanwhile, all schools in the country are expected to resume normal classes by January 23. Just two weeks away.

MEHRD Deputy Secretary James Bosamata was contacted yesterday for comments but was in a meeting. He said he would get back after the meeting.

Attempts to contact him in the evening was unsuccessful.