Tabe given mandate to lead Choiseul

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

By EDDIE OSIFELO

NEW Choiseul Premier, Tonguoa Tabe, a descendant of the minority Kiribati community living in the province’s Wagina ward, has been given full responsibility to lead the 30,000 people of the province.

This was after the caretaker government that looked after the province for the last six months, led by Provincial Secretary, Nelson Kere handed a shell money (Jiku Kesa) in a short cultural ceremony in Taro, yesterday.

“Please do accept to wear our shell money (Jiku Kesa) to symbolize that you are the paramount leader of Choiseul Province for the days and years to come,” Kere said.

“This Jiku in our Lauru custom, only the Chiefs can wear,” he added.

“So today you carry the full responsibility of looking after the 30,000 plus people of Choiseul Province.”

Premier Tabe accepted the shell money graciously by kneeling down to receive it.

Speaking after receiving the shell money, Tabe said it is the proper time to undertake this ceremony because “I can now affirm you that my Executive is in full force, full position”.

“I have all the support from the backbenchers,” he said.

Tabe said this is a consultative government and this is “your government and we will make sure to make you happy to work extremely hard to please everyone in this province”.

“Together with the shell money, this is a test that the spirit of our forefathers of this land will bless us as we deliver for the next four years and beyond in Jesus’ name, thank you,” he added.