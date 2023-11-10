MARKET & LITTER

Advertise with Islandsun

HCC to deliberate on key ordinances in extraordinary meeting

By EDDIE OSIFELO

In an extraordinary meeting scheduled for this week, the Honiara City Council’s full executive members are set to deliberate on two crucial ordinances, namely the Market (Amendment) ordinance and the Litter (Amendment) ordinance.

This follows the recent passage of three other ordinances: the Dogs (Amendment) Ordinance, Building (Amendment) Ordinance, and Betelnut Control Ordinance last week.

The Honiara City Council (Markets) Bill 2009, also known as the Market Ordinance, was originally passed on November 24, 2009, and subsequently assented to by the Minister for Home Affairs on the same date.

It was gazetted on March 12, 2010, under Legal Notices No. 15 to 17.

The Market Ordinance’s primary objective is to ensure the orderly operation of markets within Honiara City, with all markets currently being overseen by the City Council.

Private market operations require prior written permission from the Council.

Similarly, the Honiara City Council (Litter) Bill 2009, known as the Litter Ordinance, was passed on November 24, 2009, and gazetted on March 12, 2010, under Legal Notice No. 16.

The Litter Ordinance’s main purpose is to maintain cleanliness within Honiara City.

It outlines the responsibilities of businesses and individuals to provide litter receptacles (rubbish bins) for waste collection.

The Council may also install receptacles in public areas and issue notices to premises failing to maintain litter receptacles in hygienic conditions.

Deputy Mayor Robert Oge stated that the full Executive was initially set to begin deliberations yesterday but postponed due to the handover ceremony of two garbage vehicles donated by China.

Oge added that the amendments to the Market and Litter ordinances aim to revise fees and penalty units, significantly increasing fines from $10 to $20 to $5000, with a maximum imprisonment term of six months.

With the passage of the Dogs ordinance, it will distinguish between stray and pet dogs, allowing dog owners to pay fees to the Council.

The ordinance also empowers the Council to take action against stray dogs within the city.

The Honiara (Dogs) By-Law, which was passed on June 22, 1965, was gazetted under Legal Notice 108 of 1965.

It has undergone further amendments on February 5, 2010, and March 23, 2010.

This ordinance was designed to regulate the possession of dogs over six months old within Honiara City, requiring legal licenses for ownership.

The Building (Amendment) ordinance also increases fines to $5000 and penalty units of six months imprisonment.

The Honiara City Council Building By-Law, passed on February 1, 1960, and gazetted under Legal Notice 41 of 1984, ensures that all buildings constructed within the city comply with legal regulations and safety standards.

It outlines the procedures for building construction and the materials approved for use. The ordinance also specifies penalties for unauthorized construction.

Additionally, it grants the Council the authority to require the demolition of illegal constructions if the proper procedures are not followed.

The meeting to deliberate on these ordinances is expected to commence later this week.

With 12 elected councillors and four ex-officio members, the Honiara City Council remains dedicated to maintaining order and enhancing the quality of life within the city.