SIPPA to carry out awareness during Games

BY INDY MAEALASIA

The Solomon Islands Planned Parenthood Association (SIPPA) in partnership with its other key stakeholders will be carrying out reproductive health awareness during the Pacific Game.

SIPPA’s Programme Manager, Nester Amasia said with United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA) they will engage 20 volunteers to share information on menstrual hygiene and kits to be handed out near the game venues.

The volunteers will be undergoing specific training two days next week to better prepare them to carry out the task and interact with the public.

Though it is yet to be confirmed, Amasia said they are planning to partner with SurfAid, one of its main partners to set up a stall at the FOPA village.

This proposed stall will be used by their officers to do promotions, distribution of kits and general awareness on sexual reproductive health.

Moreover, SIPPA is also working with Telekom through the Games Organization Committee (GOC) to send out SMS to promote the services that are available to the public. This will continue until December 3.

Amasia further confirmed that SIPPA nurses will work alongside the Ministry of the Health and Medical Services (MHMS) and SafeNet at the Social Health clinic at King George area. They will be dealing specifically with social issues.