Marau’s lawyer applies for bail variation

BY ROMINAH FAKA

The case of former member of parliament for Ulawa/Ugi Constituency William Bradford Marau adjourn to March 18 for defence to print its bail variation application and sworn statement.

The prosecution informed court last week that disclosures have been served to the defence counsel.

Magistrate Emily Vagibule Pakoa adjourned the matter to March 18. Bail for Marau was extended.

Marau is facing one count of conversion in relation to the allegation of misappropriation of $5 million designated to shipping funds in 2016.

On April 27, 2017 constituency report was submitted to National Criminal Investigation Department which they investigated following that particular reported submitted.

Prosecution alleged from the investigation it was revealed that on January 22, 2016, Government deposited $ 5million into Ulawa Constituency account with Bank of South Pacific (BSP) for shipping fund.

It was further alleged that on February 17, 2016 the defendant instructed the BSP Bank to transfer the entire sum of $5 million into his own personal account with ANZ Bank.

Prosecution also said 65 withdrawals which total to $6,023,326.70 were made from the defendant’s personal account.

In addition to that, 10 withdrawals amounting to $4,550,000 deposited into the business account of Aslan Stationaries with ANZ a private company owned by the defendant.

And at the end of 2016 the remaining balance in the defendant personal account was $27,868.87.

Office of Public Prosecution act for the Crown and Rano& Company law firm act for the defendant.