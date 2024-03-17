Trial against 62-yo man accused of indecent act on grand-daughter set for May 6

BY ROMINAH FAKA

Trial into the case against a man accused of indecent act on a juvenile, 10, has been set to begin on May 6.

Yesterday during the interim-mention both defence and prosecution informed the court they had no issues.

The 62-year-old defendant, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, faces one count of indecent act on child under 15.

In the previous hearing the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Court suspended the matter to March 28 for another interim-mention. Remand warrant for the accused was extended.

Prosecution alleged on September 11, 2023 between 7 and 9pm at a village in Gao Bugotu district, Isabel Province, the victim and her brother were at home playing in the living room.

During that time only the victim, her brother and their grandfather (the defendant) were there.

The victim’s mother had gone out.

The victim and her brother were sleeping in their bedroom when the defendant allegedly called the victim to go to him.

The defendant allegedly led the victim to their kitchen, a few metres away, and took off her shirt and trousers and committed the indecent act on her.

The victim felt pain and was afraid so she kept quiet after the accused told her not to tell her mother.

Around 9pm the mother returned and found her daughter still awake, and asked her what was wrong.

The victim relayed everything to her mother.

The matter was reported to Buala Police Station and the accused was arrested.

DPP act for State and PSO act for Accused.