MARA gov’t’s reunion begins

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

AFTER the recent political impasse that had rampage the MARA government, deserted MPAs started to reunite with the government after almost five months of differences.

Yesterday, the former Deputy Premier under MARA government, MPA for ward 30, Randol Sifoni has reconciled with Premier Daniel Suidani and members of his executive and received back by the government.

Deputy Clerk to the Provincial Assembly, Ms Florence Idufo’oa has confirmed yesterday.

She said the reconciliation was happened between Sifoni and Suidani and was witnessed by members of the executive government and chiefs within ward 30 of the Langa Langa lagoon.

According to a statement released by Malaita Provincial Development Forum the two leaders had reunited in a brief reconciliation ceremony yesterday in Auki,

“The former Deputy Premier, Randol Sifoni re-joined MARA government after a brief reconciliation ceremony with the premier and number of MARA executive members today.

“He will now hold the vacant position of the Deputy Speaker of the Malaita Provincial Assembly.

“In the spirit of putting the past in the past, the two leaders shared that uniting Malaita for its development surpass any political differences and therefore reconciled whatever happened in the past as the best way to move forward.

“Both leaders shared that as leaders, moving forward in the spirit of brotherhood for the common good of the people of Malaita province is the top priority of their leadership.

“Both acknowledged the past and learn to move forward,” it said.

The re-inclusion of Sifoni brings MARA government to a majority of 18 MPAs in the government while the non-executive bench with minority of 15 MPAs.