SIPA vaccination site opens

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE COVID-19 vaccination site at the Solomon Islands Ports Authority Premises at point has reopened its vaccination roll-out programs for second dose and the unvaccinated qualified individuals.

This was confirmed by Dr Yogesh Choudhri senior advisor for Ministry Health and Medical Services yesterday.

Choudhri vaccination site below the Holy Cross will open soon. Discussions are currently underway to move this vaccination centre to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Development parking lot.

He also adds that Vaccination centre for Kukum area will resume soon if new tent.

Island Sun Paper understands that vaccinations centers inside Honiara have closed due to the Honiara unrest.

Meanwhile, the two introduced vaccines that are currently administered in the country are AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines. Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is also already shipped into the country but id yet to be administered.