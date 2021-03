The Solrais & Fletcher Kwaimani Man Up 15s rugby challenge wrapped up its round 4 fixtures yesterday at the Town ground rugby stadium.

Islander Brothers beat SOSA rugby club 47-23.

Malaita Crusaders defeated MOI Warriors 37- 12 and Henderson Hammerheads runs over Diesel 43-10.

HHH player charging through

Islander forward moves in against SOSA

Islander winger escapes a tackle to score a try against SOSA

A line out between Henderson Hammer Heads and Diesel

An action of the Crusaders vs MOI clash yesterday