Man charged for grievous harm yet to take his plea

BY ROMINAH FAKA

DEFENDANT Junior Iro arrested and charged for one count of act causing grievous harm appeared in court yesterday to take his plea.

Defence counsel for the defendant informs the court that, he sends a proposal to the Crown regarding the charges however, Prosecution present in the court informs the court that they refused the proposal and maintain the charges.

Court adjourned to 1 November 2023 at 9 am for the defendant Iro to take his plead. Bail extended for defendant.

Police alleged, on December 24, 2022, defendant Junior Iro did intended to cause grievous harm to the complainant by striking him with a knife.

Complainant upon fearing the defendant he went and reports the matter to the police, defendant arrested and charged for grievous harm.

Office of Public Prosecution appears for the Crown and PSO appears for the defendant.