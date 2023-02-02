Man alleged of sexually abusing 7-year-old still without lawyer

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

A man alleged of raping a seven-year-old girl in November 2022 is still without a lawyer to represent him in court.

The case was called again for mention yesterday; however, the defendant is still without a lawyer and the case was further adjourned to February 15 for mention.

Meanwhile Bobby Harunari of the Public Solicitor’s Office who appeared in court said he will inform his superiors to allocate a lawyer for the defendant.

The defendant who cannot be named for legal reasons is currently facing five counts of raping a girl under 15 Contrary to Section 139 (1) and two counts of Indecent Assault Contrary to Section138 of the Penal Code (amendment) Sexual Offences Act 2016

The rape incident happened on November 20, 2022.

Police said during the arrest of the defendant that such behaviour is inhuman and is a very serious crime. Rape bears a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.