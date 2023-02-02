231 leprosy cases from 2018 to 2022

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

A total of 231 cases of Leprosy have been recorded from 2018 to 2022.

This is according to the Director for Tuberculosis/Leprosy program Dr Henry Kako.

“Solomon Islands between years 2018 to 2022 recoded a total of 231 leprosy. It is not going to be easy as we think, but ending it must be the challenge to all countries in the world that have not yet zero leprosy elimination,” Kako said.

He says this gives the country 0.65 – 0.75 per 10,000 populations as the country continues to sustain elimination target.

“The detection rate of above years was 5.80 – 6.75 per 100,000 populations,” Kako said.

He adds, seven provinces are till reporting cases within that period and are as follows, Honiara, Malaita, Guadalcanal, Western Choiseul, Central and Temotu provinces.

“Among the seven provinces reporting cases Honiara City Council, Guadalcanal and Malaita annual reporting cases have been accounted for most reported cases,” Kako said.

Yet, he stressed with the availability of leprosy services in most of the clinics in the country and trained staff on leprosy, the country should be easily on the path to eliminating leprosy.

The theme of World Leprosy Day reads “Act Now. End Leprosy”. The event was marked earlier this week.