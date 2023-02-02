Good news for Gizo residents

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

WESTERN Provincial Assembly has passed a budget worth $500,000 to buy a water truck for Gizo residents.

This is a good news for Gizo residence as they depend entirely on rain water to cooked, wash and drink.

It is still unclear when the provincial government will purchase the water truck.

Island Sun understand that water shortage is a long standing issue which has affected people residing in Gizo for over 20 years.

Early this year, Solomon Water rolled out the first phase of its Gizo Water Project digging boreholes at Mile 6 and other parts of Gizo.

The budget allocation and Solomon Water Project will definitely address the water shortage in Gizo.