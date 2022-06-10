Maluâ€™u health centre begins dental service

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

MALUâ€™U Area Health Centre in North Malaita now offers dental health services.

This follows the opening of its dental facility this week.

The facility was officially handed over on Wednesday by MP for North Malaita constituency to the Director of Malaita Provincial Health Service, Dr Rex Maukera.

Speaking during handover, Mr Maukera acknowledged the Australian friends and North Malaita constituency for co-funding the facility.

â€œInitially, I understand that the dental caravan was donated to MHMS through our Australian friend.

Inside the dental clinic.

â€œWith few that had arrived, the ministry through the dental department allocated one to the province and particularly to Maluâ€™u AHC,â€ he said.

Maukera said from there the caravan was transported to Maluâ€™u by MP for North Malaita Senley Lewi Filualea and constructed a building for the facility.

He thanked MP Filualea and his constituency office for serving their people and seeing the importance of health service.

Malu’u AHC staffs and people witnessing the handing over and opening of Malu’u new dental clinic on Wednesday this week.

Maukera said the establishment of the dental clinic at Maluâ€™u AHC is a relief and advantage to support dental services to more than 50,000 people within the northern region.

He said Maluâ€™u AHC is categorised as AHC 2, this mean Maluâ€™u should have basic additional services like dental, x-ray, laboratory services and doctors to provide the services.

â€œHowever, we are faced with many challenges like finance, human resources, accommodation and equipment to support all these services to Maluâ€™u.

â€œBut seeing this dental services added to the AHC current service, I am so happy to see the fulfillment of the Role Delineation Policy and Universal Health Coverage taking shape in Maluâ€™u AHC,â€ Maukera said.

On that note, he stressed the importance of partnership efforts rendered to the completion of the dental facility that clearly portrayed the slogan â€œhealth is everyoneâ€™s businessâ€ .

Maukera called on the management of Maluâ€™u AHC to care for the facility as his office will allocate staff to look after the dental service at Maluâ€™u AHC.