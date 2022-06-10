Filualea happy with dental clinic in North Malaita

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

MEMBER of Parliament for North Malaita constituency, Senley Filualea is happy that a dental facility is in his constituency.

He said the dental facility at Malu’u health centre will see dental health service in the northern region of the province as an issue in the past.

Filualea also said that the dental clinic will save cost and risk of transporting dental patients to Kilu’ufi hospital.

“Now, the problem has solved whereas the much needed health service is serve at Malu’u and within your mean of affordability and accessibility,” the MP said.

On that note, he appealed to the management of Kilu’ufi hospital and people to take great care for the facility for the benefit of all and to benefit future generations.

“North Malaita Constituency has spent up to $250,000 to co-fund the establishment of the dental clinic and it’s your money that was been used.

“I know the clinic is not enough to serve more than 50,000 populations in the northern region of the province, but having one is better than seeking the service a far,” Filualea said.

He also called on the provincial health to support the dental clinic for its meaningful service to the people in the northern region as intended.

Filualea thanked the Australian friends and Ministry of Health (MHMS) through the provincial health, Malu’u AHC, resource owners and other stakeholders for their supports towards the establishment of the dental clinic.