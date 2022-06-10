Gender analysis training completes

Advertise with Islandsun

A two-day training on gender analysis targeted towards Sustainable Forest Resource Management (SFRM) was completed yesterday in Honiara.

Gender Expert, Dr Atsuko Nonoguchi under the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Sustainable Forest Resource Management (SFRM) Project facilitated the training with emphasis on why gender is a matter for Sustainable Forest Resource Management.

In his opening remarks, JICA SFRM Project Technical Advisor, Dr Nishikawa Tatsuji says JICA has been studying the forest sector and gender for a long term here, and efforts have been made to better link forestry activities with gender issue.

“Recognising the need for gender analysis in JICA SFRM project in the Solomon Islands, we asked Dr Nonoguchi to undertake this task from two years ago.

“Thus, I would like to thank her for the opportunity to having this gender seminar starting today (Wednesday), and measures to address gender issues in the Solomon Islands.

“We would like to make good use of this opportunity to exchange of views and ideas for the betterment of forest management into the future.”

He added that this the first of its kind especially gender analysis targeted towards sustainable forest resource management and the SFRM project is indeed grateful to help assist and bring the training facilitator.

Tatsuji also stresses the importance of gender analysis in the forest sector noting that in the Solomon Islands, women protect the economy of each household, as it is noticeable that women generate much of the cash needed by each household.

Thus, it is equally important that this gender issue is also factored within the forest sector as well, he adds.

Ministry of Forestry and Research Deputy Secretary, Wilfred Atomea acknowledges JICA SFRM project’s initiative for providing the training that will sure be very helpful to implementing similar approaches within the forest sector.

He also thanks the expert on gender issues as facilitator, Nonoguchi who gave time and effort to share her expertise on the ideas and views shared.

“It is indeed an opportunity that most of our foresters have learned from and trying to contextualise it in our local setting is yet another bonus to our works as we will continue with our activities with the rural communities and villages.”

