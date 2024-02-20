4 livestock officers on meat inspection training in Australia

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL) has sent four Livestock officers over the weekend to train in Queensland, Australia to become meat inspectors.

The opportunity is funded by the SI Agriculture Rural Transformation (SIART) project.

It will ensure that the project meets its objective; the livestock sector will also have the required capacity to service the sector.

MAL Permanent Secretary Lottie Vaisekavea congratulated the four officers and urged them to be good ambassadors.

“Be a good ambassador of yourself, family, sector, and Country. Be proud of who are and who you are becoming.

“You are the face of the Solomons’ 21st century agriculture. Please work together and encourage one another during your studies.

“We are looking forward to your success, and your return to serve our Livestock subsector and SI. More will follow your footsteps.

“Your steps are important to facilitate and ensure SI and MAL can continue to evolve the livestock sector and make import substitution viable, feasible and practical.

“This will allow the sector to also position and posture international standards towards new market opportunities.

“However, to get there we have to ensure our food standards are safe and secure before we step out.”

He added that the entire MAL staff are behind the team during their training.

In appreciation of the training opportunity in Australia, Carlos Fa’alimae, Malaita provincial livestock officer thanked MAL and SIART Project for having confidence in him and his three colleagues and he assured them that they would do their best to successfully complete the training.

–MAL PRESS