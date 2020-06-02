Local fisherman questions accessibility of government’s stimulus package

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

A local fisherman has questioned the government on just how accessible the Economic Stimulus Package is for rural people.

He said listening through the radio and reading from newspapers about the Stimulus package, only few can access the funding but for the majority of rural people who also contribute to the economy they will not really benefit from it.

The fisherman hopes that there should be independent assessment and screening of applications so that citizens alike can equally access the fund.

Last week the National Government began the process in implementing the Economic Stimulus Package following Cabinet’s approval of the COVID-19 Economic Stimulus Package to address the negative economic impacts on the local economy.

Submissions for the Stimulus Package will be closed on June 5, 2020 – this Friday.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in his recent national address also said the primary objective is to address the immediate impacts of the crisis. This is to ensure the local economy remain afloat during these challenging times.

He said applications are open for submissions in the areas of agriculture, fisheries, tourism and forestry industries.

Awareness programmes have also been undertaken to inform people in the rural areas about the purpose and aim of the economic stimulus package.

Advertisements

Share this: Tweet







WhatsApp

Print

