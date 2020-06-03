Join the line

People enquire at DBSI for loans

By EDDIE OSIFELO

PEOPLE turned up at room 27 of Solomon Islands National Provident Fund (SINPF) Plaza to collect forms to access loans from the revitalised Development Bank of Solomon Islands (DBSI) on Tuesday 2nd June.

Officers of DBSI started to give out forms for personal loans, Small Medium Enterprise, rural farmers and large corporations.

This is in preparation for the official opening of the bank this Friday to allow lending to customers.

Minister of Finance and Treasury, Harry Kuma had already visited the bank on Friday last week, ahead of the opening.

In the meantime, a Fijian, Tukana Bovoro has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer to lead DBSI.

Bovoro is accountable to the Board of Directors. His initial role will be to support the re-establishment of the DBSI, taking over from where the Interim Board has brought the Bank up to.

Many companies whose businesses have been impacted by the covid-19 pandemic are looking forward to apply to DBSI when it opens its service.

The revitalisation of DBSI is a priority of the national government that has received bipartisan support because of the need for an institution to provide financial services that caters for the needs of all Solomon Islanders.

Government and serving members of parliament realise that the country as a whole has not progressed economically and socially as it could have because of the absence of financial institutions that will look at the needs of Solomon Islanders in a more holistic and at the same time financially viable manner.

Parliament passed the DBSI Act 2018 in November, 2018, paving the way for the re-establishment of the DBSI.

