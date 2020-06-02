Council defends removal of deputy treasurer

Advertise with Islandsun

By Alfred Sasako

THE Honiara City Council has defended its decision to remove deputy Treasurer Obedson Pina, saying hiring and firing of staff is a prerogative of the Executive.

As well, the Council yesterday called on Cr Billy Abae to stop the witch hunt, he has engaged in against the Council since he was removed as Chair of the Council’s Finance Committee.

“Cr Abae should accept his sacking with humility and use the incident as a learning curve for his future good,” a City Council spokesman told Island Sun last night.

“If Cr Abae has nothing to do, we wish to let him know that we have a lot of work to do. He should use his talents on something that will benefit the 60, 000 or so residents of Honiara rather than use it to criticize the Administration,” the spokesman said.

The spokesman was responding to Cr Abae’s latest tirades in an article being published by the Solomon Star newspaper this morning.

In it, Cr Abae denied he was scheming to overthrow the Honiara City Council administration led by Mayor Wilson Mamae.

But the spokesman said the Council does not want to engage in mud-slinging over the legitimate removal of Cr Abae and others.

“All we can say to Cr Abae is this: stop misleading the people of Honiara with false information. Your sacking should not be used to poison innocent Councilors and officials.”

