Local academic says indigenous wisdom could unify communities

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY INDY MAEALASIA

A senior local academic said indigenous wisdom and knowledge could contribute towards building unity among communities in this modern times.

Associated Professor from the Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand, Dr. Kabini Sanga shared his insights during a tok stori session held at the Solomon Islands National University (SINU) Kukum Campus yesterday.

To support his insights, Dr. Sanga hailing from Ngongosila Island in East Malaita drew from his personal experience in his native island and his research on “Labu”, a secured place in traditional times where people can seek refuge and assistance.

He spoke on how the “Labu” as a physical place that promotes peace, considered sacred and where leaders put the needs and concerns of people as a top priority.

Speaking on this example of the “Labu” Dr. Sanga said Solomon Islanders can look into their traditional context and adopt these qualities to help us create a secure space where all communities can live peacefully together.

He added we usually use our rich diversity and traditional context as excuses preventing us to recognise our abilities to deal with most of our own internal problems. Dr Sanga said nowadays we assume that most of our problems can only be solved by looking outside without realising we do have the power and capabilities ingrained within ourselves to solve our own problems.