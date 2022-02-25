Limited manpower affects Choiseul covid response

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

Choiseul is facing a shortage of manpower to implement its COVID-19 response plan and operations.

Speaking to Island Sun Gizo, Provincial Disaster Officer of Choiseul Province, George Tego said Choiseul Province’s manpower has been stretched to the limit leaving gaps during this time of pandemic.

“On the ground, we have limited numbers of frontline workers and this has a setback to fast track COVID-19 respond plan.

“Our front line workers have to undergo quarantine for four to five days after returning from deployment to high risk areas and since there is no back officers, operation will be on hold for this period of time.

“This affects the roll out of our respond plan,” Tego said.

“At the moment we are trying our best to handle the situation with hopes the situation normalized in the near future,” he added.

Tego said the challenge can be ceased if responsible authorities establish proper respond plan by posting more nurses and doctors to the provinces.