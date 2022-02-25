200-plus listed for first passenger run to Western province

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

MORE than 251 passengers have been listed to return to the Western Province onboard MV Fair Glory next week.

The passengers are from the province who have been stranded in Honiara since the outbreak followed by lockdown and closure of inter-island travels.

In an interview with Island Sun Gizo, Moffat Maeta who is part of the repatriation committee said his team have registered a total of 251 passengers however, there are other teams who have also submitted their list for the repatriation trip.

“This is the list that I’m working on over the past week. I have 251 passengers on my list and there are other lists from our other team who are part of the repatriation committee.

“Again, this is the final list that I’ve submitted – meaning the number will be doubled when the final list is submitted,” he explained.

Maeta said consultation has been progressing well with Western Provincial Disaster Operation Committee to bring the stranded Westerners back to their respective homes.

Here is the breakdown of passengers and drop off ports according to Maeta’s list.

175 passengers will disembark at Gizo, 66 passengers at Noro Port and six passenger at Seghe port.