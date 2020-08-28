Labour told not to grant work permits for SINU expat staff

Advertise with Islandsun

THE Labour Division in the Ministry of Commerce, Industries, Labour and Immigration should not grant any work permits to Vice Chancellor Dr Ganesh Chand and other expatriate staff at Solomon Islands National University (SINU).

This is because both expatriate staff have broken the law of the country when they entered with residential permits to work at SINU last year.

Two associations representing staff and general staffs at SINU made the call after the Labour Division found both staffs had no work permit and no exemption given by the Office of the Director of Immigration.

“If the Labour Division grants their work permits, it will set a bad precedent where anyone can come into the country with residential permit and work.

“The Labour Division should send them back home and let them apply back to get work permit,” one staff said.

Island Sun understands as of yesterday, both VC Chand and other expats were told to work at home, while waiting for their applications for work permit to be approved at Labour Division.

Riley Henao Mesepitu, permanent secretary of Ministry of Commerce, Industries, Labour and Immigration, said they had met with SINU administration on Tuesday and told them to submit applications for the VC and the other staff for processing.

He said the applications must meet the criteria before the Commissioner of Labour can grant the approval for their work permits.

As such, PS Mesepitu said the VC and the other staff should not work because they entered the country under the permit to enter and reside and not to work.

“SINU is not a regional university, but our university under our laws.

“As such every company has to go through the same process, which SINU is not exceptional,” he said.

