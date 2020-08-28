‘SELFISH LIES’

Advertise with Islandsun

-Gov’t denies backing MPAs to oust Premier Suidani

-Gov’t accuses Malaita provincial leaders and Media

GOVERNMENT has denied claims it is backing certain members of the Malaita Provincial Assembly to oust Premier Daniel Suidani in a planned no-confidence vote.

Certain media reports this week claimed the national government is using sacked MPAs from the MARA executive to carry out the wish of the national government to bring Premier Suidani down.

But, Deputy Prime Minister Manasseh Maelanga said the claim is misleading and false.

“It is not the wish nor the interest of the national government to use sacked MPAs from the MARA executive for any motion of no confidence on Premier Suidani,” Mr Maelanga said in a statement issued yesterday.

He explained the issue is an internal matter within the Malaita provincial government and it is not in any interest of the Government MPs nor the national government to interfere.

“Whatever Malaita Provincial Government does, it’s for Malaita province, and the national government and any government MP has no interest and business to interfere in their politics or any issue for any political reason,” Maelanga said.

Meanwhile, Maelanga urged Malaita province political leaders and the media not to speculate on such misleading and false claims.

“I would also like the media to be more professional and ethical in their reporting.

“The recent trend of media reporting is a disgrace to the media standards and ethics.

“The right to freedom of expression has been hijacked and abused to a point where the public no longer relies on the media for accurate information.

“It is time that a law to regulate the profession is introduced so that our public is not being fed with lies by people who have their own selfish agenda to advance while making money when doing it,” Maelanga said.

