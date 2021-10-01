Kira Kira Police probe death of student, 14

Advertise with Islandsun

Share



Kira Kira Police crime investigators are investigating the sudden death of a 14-year-old Standard-5 student of FM Campbell School in Kira Kira, the Provincial Capital of Makira Ulawa Province.

Acting Provincial Police Commander, Jerry Muaki says the student, Joseph Karani of Star Harbour in East Makira was found dead in a bedroom he shared with another teenage relative soon after he and other students watched a soccer game around 6’oclck in the evening of September 23, 2021.

He says reports his crime investigators had been given so far claim Joseph Karani had a wound on the back of his neck and a piece of cloth stuck on his mouth.

Mr Muaki says young Karani’s death happened so fast because he was found dead soon after he left his friends with whom they had been watching the soccer game together.

Meanwhile, some standard five classmates had claimed young Joseph Karani had appeared to be a lonely student with whom they had shared soft drinks and food because they had felt sorry for him.

Mr Muaki says his crime investigators have also been trying to confirm whether or not young Karani had been subjected to bullying by other students at school and relatives at home as one major reason for taking his own life.

He says as crime investigators dig deeper in their investigations to ascertain the cause of young Karani’s death, they are yet to question the last people who had seen him alive that early evening of September 23, 2021 to help them with their investigations.

And Mr Muaki says Police has yet to conclude the cause of Karani’s death whose body was taken to Star Harbour for burial in his village last weekend.

By George Atkin

Kira Kira